The province's police watchdog revealed it had found no reason to charge Toronto police officers who were nearby a building from which a 36-year-old man fell to his death last spring.

The man plummeted from the 15th-floor of an apartment complex on Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue West shortly before midnight on May 13.

At the time, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit said the man had fallen from a window after two officers knocked on the door of the apartment he was in.

However, in a news release Monday, SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said police officers had only "been present near the building" at the time of the fall.

"There are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any Toronto Police Service officer in relation to the death," the release read.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Four investigators were assigned to the incident, along with two forensic investigators.