Nine people, including children, fell ill due to dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide in a Mississauga residence Monday evening.

The patients varied in ages, according to Peel paramedics, and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Someone inside the home called an ambulance after the patients began vomiting and feeling nauseous, but symptoms were minor overall, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

Responders detected high levels of the gas inside the home.