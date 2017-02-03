A number of Canadian-born and dual citizens are now among those who say their Nexus memberships have been revoked following a U.S. executive order barring entry to passport holders of seven Muslim-majority countries, CBC News has learned.

Just hours after CBC reported that a permanent resident of Canada had his Nexus membership cancelled, Toronto-based lawyer Cyndee Todgham Cherniak says she has been contacted by at least two other Canadian-born citizens with Muslim-sounding names who say they received notices.

And five others — a mix of dual citizens and permanent residents with direct connection to the restricted countries — have also reportedly received revocations from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, she said.

"There is reason to be concerned," said Todgham Cherniak.

"Being skeptical, I wonder whether or not it's a coincidence, or whether or not there is a decision on the part of U.S. border protection to go through the Nexus files and arbitrarily cancel membership of Canadians who are from one of the countries, have travel history in those countries, who are Muslim, or who have names that are Muslim."

Neither U.S. nor Canada confirm Nexus-related reports

The development comes just hours after CBC News reported that two men from either side of the Canada-U.S. border — one a Syrian with Canadian permanent residence status, and the other an Iranian citizen with a green card — suddenly received notice Wednesday that their Nexus cards were being revoked long before they were set to expire.

Neither U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, nor the Canadian Border Services Agency has confirmed any connection between the Nexus program and the executive order signed last Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The order slapped a 90-day U.S. travel ban on those from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

CBC News has asked CBSA repeatedly about what impact the executive order could have on Nexus holders, but has yet to receive a response.

Those questions were echoed in Parliament Friday:

1/ I just asked the Minister what assurances the government has sought from the US on this issue https://t.co/6DYjLiZfyO — @MichelleRempel

4/ If the US plans on changing NEXUS eligibility criteria, our government needs to be at the forefront protecting the interests of Canadians — @MichelleRempel

Goodale emphasizes Nexus program 'discretionary'

Responding to questions about the Nexus revocations on Friday, Immigration Minister Ralph Goodale said: "A Canadian citizen with a Canadian passport has the same access to the United States that they have always had before.

"With respect to the Nexus card, that is a special Trusted Traveller provision over and above the passport. And we want to make sure that Canadians entitled to a Nexus card, which is discretionary on both sides of the border ... are in fact treated properly and fairly."

"We love this country, we want to give more to this country. But we just want our government to look at this situation." - Syrian man with Canadian permanent residency whose Nexus card was revoked

Goodale also pointed out there is an appeals process for those who feel they have been unfairly affected. Nexus appeals must be filed with the country in which they were denied.

"There are procedures in both countries for removing Nexus privileges, if that's appropriate within the rules," he said. "And we will be very vigilant to ensure that the rules are properly respected."

But as Todgham Cherniak points out, Nexus cards are regularly revoked for a variety of reasons under border officials' discretion. In one case, she said, a client had his membership revoked because his wife had a muffin in her purse. Another time, an apple was to blame.

Calls for new appeal process

While Canadians can appeal to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol ombudsman, the process can take as long as eight to ten months and is often unsuccessful.

That's unlike the Canadian appeal process, filed with the Nexus program and the CBSA Recourse Directorate.

In Canada, the officer involved in the revocation provides a narrative report relating to the incident. The affected person can provide comments on that report and are entitled to a review by a separate CBSA official.

Cyndee Todgham Cherniak says she suspects the reason for the sudden revocations is that the U.S. executive order is being used to revisit the Nexus-vetting process. (CBC)

If the appeal is denied, you can file a judicial review with the Federal Court, Todgham Cherniak explains.

"If a Canadian loses their Nexus card on the U.S. side of the border, there's very little you can do. … They don't give you a reason, they don't give you documentation."

The Toronto lawyer would like to see Canada and the U.S. review the Nexus program and move to a system where confiscations by American officials can be reviewed in a similar way to the Canadian ones.

The Syrian permanent resident of Canada who spoke to CBC News agrees.

"Today we are considered some of the most dangerous passport holders in the world. There are a ton of professionals and a ton of educated individuals that are from Syrian backgrounds that are considered a threat," said the man, who asked not to be publicly identified.

"The only country that opened its arms to us was Canada. … We love this country, we want to give more to this country. But we just want our government to look at this situation."

See a copy of the revocation notice below: