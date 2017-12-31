Ready to welcome 2018, Toronto?
Here's your survival guide to what's open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, so you can ring in the new year stress-free.
City Services
311 Toronto and Emergency Services will be operational on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Most city operations and all municipal offices will be closed on New Year's Day.
There will be no night garbage collection on New Year's Day. Collection for night garbage will occur the following day on Jan. 2.
Most city transfer station and drop-off depots will be closed on New Year's Day.
Recreation
Libraries
Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Skating Rinks
Indoor rinks will be closed on New Year's Day. Some outdoor rinks are open may be unsupervised. Click here for individual rink schedules.
Rec centres
Community recreation centres will be open until 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Some facilities may be closed for annual maintenance.
Pools
Pool hours and closures will vary during the holiday season. To find your local pool's hours, check this website.
Movie theatres
The TIFF Bell Lightbox, all Cineplex theatres, the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema and Revue Cinema will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Malls
The Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Yorkdale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.
Sherway Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on New Year's Day.
East York Town Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.
Fairview Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.
Woodbine Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.
Centerpoint Mall will be open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. The Heritage Antique Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LCBO/The Beer Store
Most LCBO stores will be open until 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day. The store locator on LCBO's website has more information on specific store hours.
All Beer Store locations will be closed on New Year's Day.
Grocery stores
Some operating schedules for local stores may vary. Please check the retailer's website for store hours for your area.
Loblaws
Holiday hours for Loblaws stores may vary by location. Check Loblaws' website for information on your local store's operating hours.
No Frills
Holiday hours for No Frills stores may vary by location. Check No Frills' website for information on your local store's operating hours.
Metro
All Metro stores in Toronto will be closed on New Year's Day.
Food Basics
All Food Basics stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Check Food Basics' website for information on your local store's operating hours.
Longo's
Store hours for Longo's stores may vary during the holiday season. Longo's Maple Leaf Square location will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day. Check Longo's website for information on your local store's operating hours.
Sobeys
Store hours for Sobeys and Sobeys Urban Fresh stores may vary during the holiday season. The Sobeys Urban Fresh Spadina location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Check Sobeys' website for information on your local store's operating hours.
FreshCo
Store hours for FreshCo stores may vary during the holiday season. The FreshCo Queen & Gladstone location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Check FreschCo's website for information on your local store's operating hours.
Whole Foods Market
Store hours for Whole Foods Market stores may vary during the holiday season. The Whole Foods Market Yorkville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Check Whole Foods Market's website for information on your local store's operating hours.
Big box stores
Walmart
Holiday hours for Walmart stores may vary by location. Check Walmart's website for information on your local store's operating hours.
Canadian Tire
Holiday hours for Canadian Tire stores may vary by location. Call your local Canadian Tire for information on your store's operating hours.
Real Canadian Superstore
Holiday hours for Real Canadian Superstore stores may vary by location. Check Real Canadian Superstore's website for information on your local store's operating hours.
Costco
Costco stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.
Pharmacies
Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall PharmaPlus, Guardian and I.D.A. hours and closures vary during the holiday season. To find your local store's hours, check their website or call your pharmacy.