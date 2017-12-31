Ready to welcome 2018, Toronto?

Here's your survival guide to what's open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, so you can ring in the new year stress-free.

City Services

311 Toronto and Emergency Services will be operational on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Most city operations and all municipal offices will be closed on New Year's Day.

The TTC will provide free rides on New Year's Eve. (Corby Spirit & Wine/Twitter)

There will be no night garbage collection on New Year's Day. Collection for night garbage will occur the following day on Jan. 2.

Most city transfer station and drop-off depots will be closed on New Year's Day.

More information on recycling, organics and garbage collection is available on this website.

This City of Toronto website also has more information on other city services.

Recreation ​

Libraries

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Skating Rinks

Indoor rinks will be closed on New Year's Day. Some outdoor rinks are open may be unsupervised. Click here for individual rink schedules.

Most city operations and all municipal offices will be closed on New Year's Day. (John Rieti/CBC)

Rec centres

Community recreation centres will be open until 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Some facilities may be closed for annual maintenance.

Pools

Pool hours and closures will vary during the holiday season. To find your local pool's hours, check this website.

Movie theatres

The TIFF Bell Lightbox, all Cineplex theatres, the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema and Revue Cinema will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. ​

Malls

The Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

​Yorkdale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

​Sherway Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on New Year's Day.

Some outdoor rinks are open on New Year's Day, but they may be unsupervised. (Alan Habbick/CBC)

East York Town Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

​Fairview Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

Woodbine Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

Centerpoint Mall will be open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. The Heritage Antique Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LCBO/The Beer Store

Most LCBO stores will be open until 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed New Year's Day. The store locator on LCBO's website has more information on specific store hours.

All Beer Store locations will be closed on New Year's Day.

Grocery stores

Some operating schedules for local stores may vary. Please check the retailer's website for store hours for your area.

Loblaws

Holiday hours for Loblaws stores may vary by location. Check Loblaws' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

No Frills

Holiday hours for No Frills stores may vary by location. Luciano's No Frills on Front Street E. will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check No Frills' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Metro

All Metro stores in Toronto will be closed on New Year's Day.

Food Basics

All Food Basics stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Check Food Basics' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Many malls will have special hours for New Year's Eve. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Longo's

​Store hours for Longo's stores may vary during the holiday season. Longo's Maple Leaf Square location will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day. Check Longo's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Sobeys

​Store hours for Sobeys and Sobeys Urban Fresh stores may vary during the holiday season. The Sobeys Urban Fresh Spadina location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Check Sobeys' website for information on your local store's operating hours.

FreshCo​

​Store hours for FreshCo stores may vary during the holiday season. The FreshCo Queen & Gladstone location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Check FreschCo's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Whole Foods Market

​Store hours for Whole Foods Market stores may vary during the holiday season. The Whole Foods Market Yorkville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Check Whole Foods Market's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Big box stores

Walmart

Holiday hours for Walmart stores may vary by location. The Dufferin Mall Walmart Supercentre will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on New Year's Day. Check Walmart's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Canadian Tire

Holiday hours for Canadian Tire stores may vary by location. Call your local Canadian Tire for information on your store's operating hours.

Store hours for grocery stores may vary significantly during the holiday season. (Doug Ives/Canadian Press)

Real Canadian Superstore

Holiday hours for Real Canadian Superstore stores may vary by location. The Don Mills Real Canadian Superstore will be open from TK on New Year's Eve and TK on New Year's Day. Check Real Canadian Superstore's website for information on your local store's operating hours.

Costco

Costco stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall PharmaPlus, Guardian and I.D.A. hours and closures vary during the holiday season. To find your local store's hours, check their website or call your pharmacy.