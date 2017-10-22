York Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting outside a Newmarket home on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a residence near Yonge Street and Davis Drive at about 9:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the man without vital signs in a driveway. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Insp. Russ Bellman, duty inspector for York Regional Police, said Sunday that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

"It's still a crime scene," Bellman said of the home.

Bellman declined to release the victim's age. He said homicide detectives are expected to provide an update on the shooting later on Sunday.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Sheldon Avenue in Newmarket is closed as police investigate.