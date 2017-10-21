One person is dead following a shooting at a residence in Newmarket Saturday night, York Regional Police say.

Police say they were called to the home in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive around 9:50 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a male without vital signs and tried to perform life-saving measures, Const. Darrin Leitch told CBC Toronto. The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

Police aren't yet releasing the victim's age, saying their homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

A suspect is at large, Leitch said, but police aren't yet releasing a description.