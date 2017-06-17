A 20-year-old woman remains in life-threatening condition in hospital on Saturday after she was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool in Newmarket, Ont., on Friday.

York Regional Police said a four-year-old girl at the residence in the area of Davis Drive and Leslie Street called 911 just before 5 p.m.

Insp. Russ Bellman, duty inspector for York Regional Police, said the girl reported that the babysitter had gone into the deep end of the pool.

"It's a sad, unfortunate accident," Bellman said Saturday.

The girl's condition has not changed since Friday and next of kin have been notified. The child was not injured.

On Friday, police said members of Central York Fire Services were the first to arrive at the home and a firefighter dove into the pool to pull the woman out.

That firefighter performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics performed CPR on the woman before she was taken to hospital, York Regional Police told CBC Toronto. (CBC)

​Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident and police said it appears there was not a party going on at the time.

Police said it's not clear how the woman entered the pool. The incident is not considered suspicious.

