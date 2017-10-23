A 21-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting outside a Newmarket home late Saturday that left one man dead.

York Regional Police arrested two men a day later at a nearby residence on Sheldon Avenue, near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, a news release said. One suspect was charged in connection with the fatal shooting while the second faced charges for unrelated offences.

The Newmarket man was expected to appear in court Monday.

Officers were called to the home just before 10 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot, said Insp. Russ Bellman with York Regional Police.

The victim, Cody Gionet, 30, of Georgina, Ont., was found in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Bellman said.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives said they are appealing for more witnesses and are hoping nearby businesses and homeowners with surveillance camera footage will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.