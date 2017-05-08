Nearly nine months ago Matthew Johnson introduced CBC Toronto to his beloved dog Woofie, a 20-year-old German Shepherd-Dingo mix who was on his last legs.

At the time, the Newmarket man was on a mission to clone his pet, who he said saved his life when he was fighting a case of meningitis in 2016.

Now, in a Canadian first, the cloning is complete, and as the original Woofie passed on, two new clones have entered Johnson's life. The entire process cost Johnson just under $90,000.

"When we were first introduced, [Woofie Junior] jumped up, barked at me and looked me dead in the eyes and I was like, 'Yep! That's Woofie,'" said Johnson.

Owner Matthew Johnson and one of the Woofie clones. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The cloning resulted in two pups, one named Woofie Junior and the other Blondie.

They have been home for just two days but Johnson said he's already seeing hints of his old companion.

"I put Woofie's toys out, I saved them all ... [Woofie Junior] went for the exact ball that was Woofie's baby toy," said Johnson.

Uncanny resemblance

Johnson said between the two, one looks more like the original Woofie and has shown more distinct signs of Woofie-like behaviour than the other one, so he named the pups accordingly.

"It's crazy; like every marking is just the exact same," said Johnson when talking about Woofie Junior.

The whole process set Johnson back just under $90,000 (Grant Linton/CBC)

Johnson says Woofie Jr. has the same slinky walk that the original Woofie had, which was passed down from her Dingo ancestors.

Johnson said Woofie Junior even cuddles up in bed in the same way the original Woofie did when Johnson was fighting for his life with meningitis last year.

The cloning was completed through a laboratory in Texas called ViaGen Pets.

Woofie Junior and Blondie share a meal. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Johnson said after CBC Toronto first reported on his intention to clone Woofie, he received some flack about his choice, given the thousands of dogs in animal shelters all over Ontario.

But he said this situation is different.

"This is about having a dog that was in line with me ... in unison ... it's about companionship."



