A 28-year-old man is dead and another has been arrested on the suspicion of impaired driving following a head-on crash early Monday in East Gwillimbury, near Newmarket.

The collision happened shortly before 6 a.m. when a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 48 allegedly drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle south of Davis Drive.

"It does appear that alcohol is a factor in this collision," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police.

The driver of the vehicle that was was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said. He was from Beeton, Ont.

The other driver, a 20-year-old man of Newmarket, was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. He was arrested there by police on the suspicion of impaired driving, but no charges have been laid at this time.

Highway 48 was closed for several hours between Davis Drive and Vivian Road while OPP investigated the crash.

The roadway reopened at 1:45 p.m.