A New York City man was allegedly clocked driving 201 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in a rental car in Pickering, Ont. on the weekend.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division, said the man, 26, from Brooklyn, was stopped on Sunday at about 8:40 a.m. on Highway 401 near Whites Road.

He has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Schmidt said there is a lesson to be learned from the alleged incident.

"Obey the speed limits," he said. "The rules are there for a reason."

Excessive speed is linked to highway deaths and injuries when vehicles crash, he added.

"That kind of driving is meant for the track, not the highway."