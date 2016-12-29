Champagne is always a popular choice to ring in the new year, but the LCBO says there are other sparkling wine options that won't break the bank.

"Prosecco is a super trendy beverage right now," said Victor Borja-Sheen, product consultant for the LCBO. The Italian drink is "known as that easy-drinking affordable bubbly, perfect for mimosas."

Another option is Spain's answer to champagne, known as cava, which retails for as little as $15 a bottle.

"Cavas closely follow all nine methods that are used to make champagne."

There are varieties of cava and prosecco, says Borja-Sheen, that are just as good as champagne.

Borja-Sheen recommends Maestro Dobel tequila for about $74 a bottle. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

The differences are that the grapes come from other regions in Europe and producers may not follow the same steps.

"Only sparkling wine made in the Champagne region of France can be called champagne," said Borja-Sheen.

If you're set on the traditional version of bubbles, the LCBO recommends Louis Roederer for about $70.

Other popular and versatile drinks to celebrate the end of 2016 are bourbon and tequila.

They can be used to make a variety of cocktails from Old Fashioneds to daiquiris, and both are highly enjoyable on their own, says Borja-Sheen.

Bourbon sales were high in 2016. The LCBO says Basil Hayden bourbon is a high-end choice on a budget. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

"Tequila is a growing category," he said. "My personal favourite is Maestro Dobel. It's one of the only tequilas that's aged several times and it's very smooth."

Another reason more people are reaching for these bottles is price point.

"Everybody seems to be enjoying bourbon right now," said Borja-Sheen. "The price for a nice bottle is well under $100, so it makes it very economical for people."

Some bars in Toronto agree. They say anything containing bourbon flies off the shelf.

"Bourbon has been picking up for the last five or six years," said Robin Goodfellow, partner at Bar Raval and Pretty Ugly in Toronto. "I just got my numbers in for Bar Raval and usually Beefeater gin is the Number One seller. But this year Bulleit bourbon beat it."

Bartenders are learning

Goodfellow believes more people are drinking bourbon because Toronto bartenders are now making better cocktails.

"Two years ago you used to walk into a bar and the bartender would turn their nose up at you if you ordered an Old Fashioned. It was also a toss-up if you would be able to finish it. Now it's like ordering a pint of beer."

Goodfellow says that bourbon is also accessible.

"All you really need is some bitters, most people have sugar and some type of citrus lying around at home," said Goodfellow. "And if you want to change your Old Fashioned, just change your bourbon."

If you're looking for a new type of bourbon to try, Borja-Sheen recommends going for the Basil Hayden Kentucky.

At just over $50 a bottle, he calls it a high-end bourbon on a budget.

"There's a spicy, almost banana-like flavour to the whisky."

Sticking to the classics

For wine drinkers, the LCBO says grabbing a New Zealand classic such as Oyster Bay chardonnay is always a hit.

"It's easy to drink," said Borja-Sheen. "It's one of those proven bands people like."

If you're looking to impress, the LCBO recommends dishing out about $100 for the Caymus cabernet sauvignon, a wine from Napa Valley.

"It's known all over the world. It's one of the hottest items this year."