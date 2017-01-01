Thousands of Toronto residents gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday night to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to a brand new year.

They skated, listened to music and watched a fireworks display.

DJ Shub, one of the founding members of A Tribe Called Red, hosted the skating party.

The evening included performances by Guelph, Ont. singer-songwriter Nefe, Jamaican-Canadian musician by Exco Levi, MC Boogat and Burlington, Ont., pop rockers Walk Off the Earth.

.@WalkOffTheEarth performing live @npstoronto. The #C150TO fireworks will ring in 2017 @ midnight! #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/qaMzYMGaup — @specialeventsTO

The Toronto Sign has a new addition for #Canada150! The "TO Canada with Love" 3D Leaf is here just in time to kick off #C150TO celebrations! pic.twitter.com/8OsDraiXG6 — @JohnTory