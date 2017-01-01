Thousands of Toronto residents gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday night to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to a brand new year.
They skated, listened to music and watched a fireworks display.
DJ Shub, one of the founding members of A Tribe Called Red, hosted the skating party.
The evening included performances by Guelph, Ont. singer-songwriter Nefe, Jamaican-Canadian musician by Exco Levi, MC Boogat and Burlington, Ont., pop rockers Walk Off the Earth.
