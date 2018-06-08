2 in critical condition following overnight collision in New Tecumseth
Two people were airlifted to hospital following an early morning collision in the community of Tottenham in New Tecumseth, Ont.
The victims were airlifted to a Toronto hospital
Two people are in critical condition following an early morning collision in New Tecumseth.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene on 5th Line between Tottenham Road and Side Road 10 at around 1 a.m. on Friday.
The victims were airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.
The entire stretch of road between Tottenham Road and Side Road 10 remains closed this morning while Ontario Provincial Police investigate the collision.