The province's new minimum wage rules could cost the city in excess of $20 million a year, CBC Toronto has learned, and no one has determined how that shortfall will be made up.

Even so, budget chief Gary Crawford told CBC Toronto Thursday he's committed to holding property tax increases to the rate of inflation, or lower.

"We'll continue to work to keep property taxes low and continue the kind of investments that I think we need, where there's TTC and poverty reduction, so were going to continue that. It puts more pressure on us, absolutely"

How realistic is that commitment? "There are some of my colleagues on council who say you can't do the investments without raising taxes. I disagree. We've done it the last three years and we're going to continue it this year," Crawford said.

The financial pressures will begin in January, he said, when Bill 148 will push the minimum wage from $11.60 an hour to $14.

Although most unionized city employees won't be affected, there are thousands of others who will be, mainly in the Parks, Forestry and Recreation Department, which employs about 10,000 part-time and casual workers.

Parental benefits, vacation pay

Crawford said staff have estimated those salary hikes will cost the city about $1.8 million next year. And that increase will tend to nudge the salaries of other workers upward as well.

But the real impact on city coffers will come from other provisions in Bill 148, he said.

Increases in parental benefits and vacation pay will have a far greater effect on city workers, and the city's finances.

'Upwards of $20M'

"We're looking at potentially upwards of $20 million a year, if and when everything is implemented," he said. "Understanding a $26-million increase is a percentage increase in property tax increases, we're talking a lot of money.

"There's going to be a challenge, absolutely, to figure this thing out."

On Monday, the city's budget committee meets to discuss the new fiscal pressures brought on by Bill 148.

The issue goes to the mayor's executive committee later in the week.

Bill 148, which passed in the legislature Wednesday, raises the minimum wage from $11.60 an hour to $14 starting in January. It moves up to $15 an hour in 2019.