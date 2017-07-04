New Mexico state police have confirmed that the death of a teacher from Canada and her husband last Thursday was a murder-suicide.

Media officer Carl Christensen told CBC News police aren't looking for any other suspects.

Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, was found dead June 29 in the passenger seat of a pickup truck on an interstate highway near Albuquerque.

Her husband, Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, was found in the driver's seat with a 9-mm handgun between his legs.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that investigators found no evidence indicating anyone else's involvement. Electronic devices were found in the vehicle and will be analyzed for a possible motive.

State police said that last Thursday, an officer was conducting traffic control for an unrelated hazardous-materials incident on Interstate 40, when a blue Dodge pickup with a camper shell was spotted on the shoulder.

Officers first thought the vehicle was stranded, Christensen said. Inside, they found the woman in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

It's unknown if she held Canadian citizenship. CBC News has sought information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Global Affairs Canada, but has yet to receive a response.

New Mexico State Police say the bodies of Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, and her husband Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, were found in a blue Dodge pickup truck by officers who were at the scene providing traffic control for an unrelated incident. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

On her Facebook page, Kokotkiewicz says she attended the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto.

The Dallas Morning News said she was a teacher in Dallas and identified Jacob Kokotkiewicz as having served in the U.S. army.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on Instagram for the teacher known to many as "Ms. K."

"I can't believe Ms. K. is gone," said one comment.

"I should have gotten a picture, a hug or something, and I didn't because I expected to see her again."