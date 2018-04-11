Amid "unprecendent demand" for shelter space, the city is opening two 24-hour respite sites in hockey arenas outside of the downtown core.

The new facilities will replace two emergency respite sites, in the Annex area and on the Exhibition Grounds, that were opened this winter, the city said in a news release.

City shelter staff also say that eight other 24-hour respite sites will stay open past the normal scheduled closing date of April 15.

"We've developed a plan that means everyone who asks for service is offered a safe and welcoming place to go," said Paul Raftis, General Manager of Shelter, Support and Housing Administration said in the statement.

New sites located in city's outskirts

The two sites set to close offered beds which were significantly closer to the downtown core than the new replacement sites.

The Annex site, which was the focus of controversy in the neighbourhood when it opened in January, will be shut on May 25 for planned renovations to turn the building into a permanent shelter for women.

The Better Living Centre in Exhibition Place, which opened as an emergency shelter in December, will close May 11.

The replacement sites are Lambton Arena, near the corner of Dundas Street West and Royal York Road, and Don Mills Civitan, near the corner of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

City staff say they were chosen because the buildings have "sufficient shower and washroom facilities" and are coed, pet friendly, and are accessible by public transit. Also, there is no summer programming at either arena.

Both shelters are approximately one hour away by public transit from the site they are replacing.

Shelter crisis in spotlight this past winter

Days-long cold snaps and extreme cold weather alerts put the city's shelter crisis in the spotlight this past winter, prompting homeless advocates to push Mayor John Tory and the city to add more beds.

The city said it will begin consultations in spring to help create standards for 24-hour respite sites, which will be put in place by mid-November. Interim standards are expected to be in place by the end of the month.

There have been 807 shelter beds added in Toronto since the beginning of 2018. The city says a separate plan is in the works and on track which looks to create 1,000 new beds by 2020.