Toronto police have brought new charges against a Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) teacher in connection with an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Gerard McGilly, 46, is already facing several charges after his arrest in October, including luring a child under 18 and making and possessing child pornography.

Since those initial charges, two more people have come forward with allegations. Det.-Sgt. Paul Krawczyk said McGilly was re-arrested on Nov. 30 on a new set of charges.

The 10 new charges against the teacher include two counts of luring a child under 18, sexual exploitation and distributing child pornography.

"We believe there are more victims. We had some contact us at the office and stated that they weren't ready to come forward at this time," Krawczyk said at a news conference on Monday.

Detectives say McGilly has been a high school teacher since 2008 and has had a long history of working at Greater Toronto Area schools.

Det.-Sgt. Paul Krawczyk from the Sex Crimes Child Exploitation Unit says there may be more victims. (Toronto Police)

They include:

Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School from 2007 to 2008

St. Francis Table from 2000 to 2006 as an administrative assistant at a community outreach program

St. Francis Xavier Secondary School from 1996 to 2000 as an educational assistant

Krawczyk is urging parents at Bishop Allen Academy to speak to their children if they notice a change in behaviour.

"Giving us a call, coming to speak with [detectives], that's absolutely OK, even if you haven't confirmed anything. We'd rather you come to us than not come to us at all," Krawczyk said.

Anyone who may have more information to contact the Sex Crimes Child Exploitation Section at 416-808-8500, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).