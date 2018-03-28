'Toronto is lucky to have him': City names Gregg Lintern as new chief planner

Six months after the departure of Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto has a new chief planner.

Gregg Lintern has been appointed to the top role, the city announced on Wednesday, and he officially starts on April 9.

The announcement follows Lintern's current stint as acting chief planner and a career in municipal planning that spans more than three decades. He was director of community planning for the Etobicoke York district in 2005 and for the Toronto and East York district in 2011.

First foremost and always my journey has been about my @CityPlanTO team - the people who work hard every day to figure out solutions that make #Toronto better for everyone - today and for the future of this great city —@GreggLintern

Lintern has worked on major projects across the city, including the Yonge-Dundas revitalization efforts, the Honest Ed's site, Billy Bishop Airport and Regent Park. He was acting chief planner and the executive director of the city planning division in 2012.

Congratulations to the City of Toronto's new Chief Planner Gregg Lintern. I'm confident City Planning under @GreggLintern's leadership will help Council build Toronto's transit network, add more affordable housing & manage growth across the city. —@JohnTory

"Gregg has the experience and depth of knowledge of this city to guide the planning of Toronto's future," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

Lintern's predecessor also gave him kudos on social media on Wednesday.

My sincerest congratulations to Toronto's new Chief Planner, @GreggLintern. Gregg is a seasoned expert with over 30 years of experience in City Planning, and a good friend. I wish him every possible success! I'll always be rooting for @CityPlanTO. —@jen_keesmaat

"He already has been doing an excellent job as acting-Chief," Keesmaat said in a tweet. "Toronto is lucky to have him."

According to the city, Lintern's early priorities will include "transit network expansion, affordable housing, improvements to the development review process and implementing Ontario Municipal Board reform."