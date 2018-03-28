Skip to Main Content
'Toronto is lucky to have him': City names Gregg Lintern as new chief planner

Six months after the departure of Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto has a new chief planner.

Announcement follows Lintern's current stint as acting chief planner, and three-decade career

Lauren Pelley · CBC News ·
Gregg Lintern has been appointed to the top role, the city announced on Wednesday, and he officially starts on April 9.

The announcement follows Lintern's current stint as acting chief planner and a career in municipal planning that spans more than three decades. He was director of community planning for the Etobicoke York district in 2005 and for the Toronto and East York district in 2011.

Lintern has worked on major projects across the city, including the Yonge-Dundas revitalization efforts, the Honest Ed's site, Billy Bishop Airport and Regent Park. He was acting chief planner and the executive director of the city planning division in 2012.

"Gregg has the experience and depth of knowledge of this city to guide the planning of Toronto's future," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

Lintern's predecessor also gave him kudos on social media on Wednesday.

"He already has been doing an excellent job as acting-Chief," Keesmaat said in a tweet. "Toronto is lucky to have him."

According to the city, Lintern's early priorities will include "transit network expansion, affordable housing, improvements to the development review process and implementing Ontario Municipal Board reform."

