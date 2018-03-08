Toronto police have laid a new round of charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting children going back as far as the year 2000.

The 55-year-old Toronto man was first arrested in January on charges that he sexually assaulted a child, who he befriended through his work at Toronto Western Hospital in 2012.

After a subsequent two-month investigation, police have now charged the man with additional assaults, one of which took place sometime between 2000 and 2005.

Investigators also say he befriended an additional victim at the Bee Happy Campground in Innisfil, Ont. between 2005 and 2009. They say the man was known to frequent the campground for a much longer period.

"It is believed that he regularly visited this campground starting in and around the year 2000," said Det.-Const. Alexandra Marks. "With respect to his activities or dealings with the campground beyond that, I can't say."

Toronto Police Det.-Const. Alexandra Marks says there may be additional victims. (Toronto Police)

The man now faces a total of 17 charges including sexual assault, making child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

He is also accused of breaching a prohibition order after a 2009 conviction of sexual interference involving a child under the age of 16.

Man allegedly communicated through social media

Marks says police have also uncovered evidence of the accused communicating with victims via Facebook and Instagram.

Toronto Police say he did not appear to lure children online, and that he also did not attempt to conceal or alter his identity on social media.

"His usernames and Facebook profiles seem to be a true representation of his person," Marks said.

Given the length of the accused's suspected activity, police say they are concerned that there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-8500 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.