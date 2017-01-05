Dr. ​Mohammed Shamji, the Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his wife, fellow physician Dr. Elana Fric, is set to appear in court today.

Shamji has remained in custody on a first-degree murder charge after being arrested following the discovery of Fric's body in a suitcase near an underpass in Vaughan, Ont., on Dec. 1.

The respected family physician and mother of three died from strangulation and blunt-force trauma.

Shamji during his Dec. 3 court appearance at Toronto's Old City Hall. (Pam Davies)

Case shook medical community

The headline-making case shook Ontario's medical community and sparked dialogue about intimate partner violence.

At Fric's funeral in Windsor in December, a busload of physicians wore purple bands on their arms — a symbol of domestic violence awareness — in a striking display of support for their slain colleague.

Doctors took a bus down from Toronto to honour Fric at her funeral in Windsor in December. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

Fric, a family doctor at the Scarborough Hospital and member of the Ontario Medical Association's policy committee, was also the subject of several domestic violence vigils in both Windsor and Toronto.

Shamji previously charged with assault

This is not the first time Shamji has faced charges in connection to his wife.

Back in 2005, when Fric and Shamji lived in Ottawa, he was charged with one count of assault and two counts of uttering death threats.

Court documents stated that Fric feared Shamji would "cause personal injury to her."

Dr. Elana Fric was planning to divorce her husband before her death. (Twitter)

It's not clear what led to the couple's reconciliation, or when exactly it happened.

More than a decade later — in the days just before her death — Fric told friends and colleagues she was filing for divorce.