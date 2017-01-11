Thousands of people across the province are dealing with power outages this morning thanks to last night's windy weather.

Hydro One outages affecting 59,000 customers are "scattered across the province," said spokesperson Ani Deknezian.

"Our crews are working full-force this morning to make sure all power is restored," she added.

Strong winds caused more outages throughout the night. Crews continue to work hard this morning to restore power to 59,000 customers. — @HydroOne

Trees falling onto power lines, broken-off branches, and damaged equipment are all factors in the outages.

There are also a number of power outages in pockets throughout Toronto.

Toronto Hydro crews are working to fully restore power.

We're experiencing a number of outages across the city as a result of last night's weather. 1/2 — @TorontoHydro