Skip to Main Content
NDP's Horwath says no way to coalition with Wynne Liberals

Notifications

Updated

NDP's Horwath says no way to coalition with Wynne Liberals

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath says there's no way she'd join forces with the Liberals to form a coalition government.

New Democrat leader was less firm about issue when asked Sunday

The Canadian Press ·
NDP leader Andrea Horwath makes a campaign announcement on health care in Brampton, Ont., on Monday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath says there's no way she'd join forces with the Liberals to form a coalition government.

Her comments today appear to go further than when she was asked Sunday about the possibility of a coalition should the Progressive Conservatives win a minority in the upcoming election.

On the weekend, she said she wouldn't work with a party that wants to make life harder for everyday families, but that it's impossible to say anything definitive before she sees the election results.

Today, Horwath was unequivocal in saying she has "no interest" in partnering with the Liberals after the June 7 vote.

"I am unequivocally saying I have no interest in partnering up with that party," Horwath said Monday. "They have consistently made decisions that were in their own political best interest, decisions that were in the best interest of the well-connected Liberals and high-income earners that tend to be their friends."

She says voters have no confidence the Liberals would do what they say or fix what they've broken and that people in Ontario are tired of the Liberals under Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Horwath's comments came in Brampton, where she said an NDP government would build a third hospital in the fast-growing city northwest of Toronto.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us