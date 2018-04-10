NDP MPP to reintroduce road safety bill aimed at stiffening penalties against drivers

NDP MPP Catherine Fife says she plans to reintroduce a private member's bill on Tuesday that would stiffen penalties against drivers who injure pedestrians and cyclists.

Fife, who represents Kitchener-Waterloo, said Bill 158, Protecting Vulnerable Road Users Act, 2017, a private member's bill, died on the order paper when the Ontario government prorogued the legislature in March. That bill had been introduced by former NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo in December 2017.

"Essentially, the bill aims to shift the culture of responsibility back to the driver with some specific consequences," Fife said on Tuesday.

"We are going to put an immense amount of pressure on Kathleen Wynne to ensure that their words and their conversations about improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in Ontario can actually move to action through adoption of this private member's bill."

Fife said she hopes the new private member's bill will be incorporated into a government bill that could be passed in the legislature's last sitting before the June provincial election.

"Essentially, we are in a race against the clock to ensure that, prior to election 2018, vulnerable road users have some protections, have some new rights around their safety and then transparency and accountability around sentencing as well as victim impact statements."

Toronto cycling advocates are expected to join Fife at a news conference at Queen's Park on Tuesday in support of the bill.