Jagmeet Singh has officially resigned as an Ontario member of the Provincial Parliament, weeks after winning the federal NDP leadership.

Singh, 38, had served as an MPP since 2011, representing the riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton.

"It has been an honour serving the people of Bramalea-Gore-Malton and I'm looking forward to continuing this work on the federal level, building a more fair and just Canada," Singh said in a news release.

He was elected leader of the federal New Democrats on Oct. 1 and became the first visible minority to claim the leadership of a federal party.

Singh does not yet hold a seat in the House of Commons and has indicated he may not seek one until the next election in 2019.

Singh is expected to meet with Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Monday at Queen's Park.