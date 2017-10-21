Four people have been arrested at Nathan Phillips Square as two groups of demonstrators faced off against each other amid a heavy police presence.

Hundreds gathered at the downtown space Saturday afternoon after the event advertised as "Let Trudeau know he has go to go!" on Facebook. The rally described its goal as voicing opposition to everything from "soaring taxes to out of control spending" to the recent $10-million dollars paid by the federal government to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr.

"No more immigrants!" some demonstrators could be heard shouting amid the crowd.

But while the event was not explicitly billed as anti-immigrant, groups organizing against it say the true intention behind it is "to normalize fear and hatred of Muslims and refugees."

"They may be out here to criticize Trudeau, but they're actually out here to say we can't have refugees," said Sarah Ali, a member of Solidarity Against Facism Everywhere, which organized the counter demonstration along with Toronto General Defence Committee.

The rally described its goal as voicing opposition to everything from "soaring taxes to out of control spending" to the recent $10-million dollars paid by the federal government to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr. (CBC)

"You can have a criticism of foreign and domestic policy without being a fascist, but when you start to herald to a mythical white past or when you start to associate with neo-Nazi or white supremacist groups, that's when you start crossing that line."

Police say one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer, another for a prohibited weapon, and two others who got into an altercation.

"For a moment or two it was rather violent and the police interceded," he said. "Passions took the better of people's actions and people got emotional and people from both sides were pushing and pulling and tearing at each other," Toronto police Staff Sgt. Chuck Konkel told CBC News.

He described the group as "two sides of the coin."

It's unknown yet if charges will be laid or which sides those arrested identified with.