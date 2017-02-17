York Region District School Board trustee Nancy Elgie has resigned in a YouTube video posted Friday afternoon.

"I have decided that the best thing I can do to serve the people of Georgina and the board is to step down," Elgie said in the video statement.

"I hope that this will allow trustees to move forward and focus on the many issues they face and that it will enable a process of healing and restoration to begin."

In the nearly 10-minute video, Elgie tearfully describes that she agonized over "such a terrible word" and her "deeply embarrassing" use of it.

Move comes after mounting pressure for resignation

Elgie's resignation comes just days after a heated meeting of the board in which chair Loralea Carruthers called on Elgie, who did not attend that night, to do "the right thing" and step down. Carruthers was joined by a string of trustees.

The following day, provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter added her voice to the chorus.

In a statement delivered by her son at Tuesday's meeting, the 82-year-old offered a voluntary three to six-month absence from her post. She wrote she was heartsick after being heard allegedly using the "N-word" to refer to mother-of-three, Charline Grant — something she claimed was the result of poor judgement caused by a brain injury.

On Friday, Grant told CBC Toronto she was grateful that Elgie decided to do "the right thing," saying the slur was especially hurtful not only for what it was, but also because it came after a complaint she'd filed for her son, who she alleged suffered discrimination at his Woodbridge-area school.

To have the word used against her in any context, let alone that one, made the comment that much more painful, she said.

Elgie incident overshadowed larger problems at board, parent says

"But my fight was not with Nancy," Grant said. "That was a distraction, to be honest. Now we can get back to fixing the problems at the York Region District School Board."

After she came forward, Grant says, parents began contacting her with their own stories of what she describes as systemic racism and discrimination rampant at the board.

One of the most prominent of those cases involved Ghada Sadaka, principal of Sir Wilfrid Laurier Public School in Markham, who published several posts on Facebook about Islam and refugees that some parents reported as offensive. Sadaka later apologized for the "discriminatory postings," one of which suggested banning burkas in Europe.

Charline Grant received an apology from school board trustee Nancy Elgie after the 82-year-old uttered a racial slur against her, but the mother of 3 says issues of systemic racism have long gone unaddressed under the watch of the board's current director. (CBC)

Just last night, Grant says, she received a call from a distraught parent who said her 13-year-old son had been called the "N-word" at school.

"[Elgie] stepping down was never going to fix the issue," Grant said.

Instead, Grant and others have said what's required is a change in leadership, beginning with the firing of director J. Philip Parappally.

Grant says Parappally and former board chair Anna DeBartolo mishandled the investigation into Elgie's comments, choosing to classify them under the board's respectful workplace policy, under which the process and results of the investigation were treated as private. Elgie would have at most been barred from attending some meetings, a punishment Grant believes would have "no teeth."

The board is currently under a review launched at the province's direction. The ministry expects a final report by April 7th.