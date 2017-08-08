Andrew Adams walks his American Bulldog twice a day along the boardwalk in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood.

But he's never seen anything quite like this.

"My dog found this thing and started sniffing at it," he said. "I saw this little face pop out. I'd never seen an animal like that before."

Adams said the animal wasn't aggressive — "just curious," he recalled. Adams's dog eventually chased the creature back into its nook underneath the boardwalk's planks.

With a rounded nose, a white patch on its chin and a head "the size of an orange," Adams wondered what he'd just seen. He snapped a photo and posted it to a neighbourhood Facebook group for input.

"Are there any resident rodent aficionados who could identify that snout?" he implored.

"I looked it up, it is a fisher," one commenter replied, referring to a weasel-like creature that, despite its name, doesn't eat fish.

Julie Clark, a Beach resident for over 50 years, disagreed with the commenter's theory.

"It's a mink," she wrote, adding that the animal has been around for a while.

Clark elaborated on her experience to CBC Toronto. "I saw him swimming one day. Came out of the water, cautiously looked around," she said. The animal had a fish in its mouth, Clark added, and ran with its catch under the boardwalk.

Mink rare in Toronto

Fiona Venedam, manager of shelter operations with Toronto Animal Services, said from the photo, the creature looks to her like a skunk.

The size of its head compared to the boardwalk's plank, plus the brightness of the white patch under the animal's chin, led to her guess.

And although she said the city has only captured one mink in the last three years — over by the Humber River on the other end of the city — it's still possible one could be living quietly amongst Beach residents.

"It's the type of environment they like," Venedam said.

William Wisson has spotted a look-a-like twice this summer, and he too thinks it's a mink. He said in a Facebook post that the animal lives in a tunnel under the boardwalk and called the creature "extremely friendly."

A photo of a mink. That's what one Beach resident suspects suspects the mystery animal is after spotting it twice this summer. Residents think it may be the same creature spotted by Andrew Adams and his dog. (William Wisson)

According to a city wildlife guide from 2012, although martens and fishers used to populate Toronto, they can no longer be found in the area.

Mink, however, have stuck around. The wildlife guide says wetland restoration has boosted mink populations on Toronto's waterfront.

"It is a large dark brown, skinny mammal, with a white chin and sometimes a white mark on the chest," the guide states, adding that mink will swim and catch fish, consistent with Clark's observations.

When Adams snapped his photo and first sparked the online debate, he thought somebody's pet ferret might have run away. But since he's heard from his quite vocal neighbours, Adams, too, now thinks it's likely a mink.

"I was surprised how emotional people got about knowing what kind of animal it was," Adams said. "I was just curious."