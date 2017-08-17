Two prominent GTA families, including that of convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo, are donating $15 million to a new Vaughan hospital slated to open in 2020.

Mackenzie Health announced Thursday that the donation is the single largest in its history, and is a joint contribution by the Muzzo and De Gasperis families to build the new Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital. Both are prominent developers in the Greater Toronto Area.

"We are very grateful for this generosity, which will benefit the people of Vaughan and neighbouring communities for decades to come – providing exceptional health care for patients and families close to home," Ingrid Perry, president and CEO of the Mackenzie Health Foundation, said in a statement released Thursday. Both families have previously donated to Mackenzie Health, the statement went on.

To mark the gift, the west wing of the new hospital building will be named the De Gasperis-Muzzo Tower.

The Mackenzie Health Foundation is in the middle of a massive fundraising effort to raise some $250 million in community contributions that will go toward the $1.6 billion cost of the new hospital.

Construction on the 1.2-million-square-foot facility began last fall.

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a Vaughan crash that killed four members of the same family, including three young siblings.

The Sept. 27, 2015, collision killed three young Neville-Lake children: Daniel, 9, Harrison, 5, and Milly, 2. Their grandfather, Gary Neville, 65, also died in the crash.

The children's grandmother and her mother were injured.

In February 2016, Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The Neville-Lake family has since filed a $25 million lawsuit against Muzzo.