Two men wanted for murder in connection with the death of a soon-to-be Toronto father last Thursday have have been charged after surrendering to police Sunday.

A 20-year-old and 19-year-old are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abdulkadir Bihi, 29.

Bihi was found in a vehicle in front of a building near the intersection of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue around 2 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

On Sunday, a family member told CBC News that Bihi was in the area visiting his mother when shots rang out. He was also newly married and expecting his first child — his wife eight months pregnant at the time of his death.

The cousin, who did not want to be identified, told CBC News that Bihi "fell in with the wrong crowd" as a youth but was trying to turn his life around.

Breaking away from his "former life" proved to be harder than Bihi expected, however. "We spoke a lot and he told me they were always trying to pull him back in," he said in an interview.

"For the last two years, he completely changed his life. He recently got married, moved to Peel and got a job," his cousin said. "He was a really decent guy."

The suspects appeared in court at Old City Hall Monday morning.