Murder charges laid 26 years after 2 men disappeared after drug deal

A social media campaign has helped Barrie and Ontario Provincial Police crack a murder case that had previously baffled authorities for 26 years.

Police announced Wednesday they've charged Michael Guido Gerald Claes, a 49-year-old from Elmvale, Ont., with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance and presumed deaths of two men, Grant Ayerst, 21, and Norman Whalley, 36.

The duo were last seen leaving a Toronto hotel on September 11, 1991. Police say they came to Ontario from B.C. to carry out a drug deal.

Ayerst and Whalley's remains have never been found.

Police declined to comment on what evidence led to Claes's arrest, but say he grew up in Barrie and has been known to authorities for several years.

Cold cases profiled in online videos

The charge follows a joint social media campaign by the OPP and Barrie police that posts videos about unsolved cases. Police started unveiling these videos — dubbed the Simcoe County Case Files — last May with the goal of gathering more information from the public and providing some closure for the families and friends of the missing.

Police say the Ayerst and Whalley case is the oldest one profiled in the videos, but they're still looking for help solving three more cold cases.

The videos have been shared and viewed thousands of times.

"It's heartening to know this innovative Simcoe County Case Files approach to longer term investigations has produced tangible results," OPP Det.-Supt. Ken Leppert said.