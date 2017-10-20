A 69-year-old woman is dead and a man is facing a first degree murder charge after an early morning stabbing in a Thorncliffe Park apartment complex Friday.

Toronto police Det. Andy Singh said officers responded to the apartment after neighbours heard a commotion inside. Police found the woman "suffering from significant trauma."

Paramedics attended the scene but she was pronounced dead at around 1 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Marite Zala, 69, of Toronto.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was charged with one count of first degree murder. The accused was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination of the victim is set for Saturday.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact 53 Division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.​