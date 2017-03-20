There have been two cases of mumps connected to Ryerson University, bringing the total number of cases across the city to 48, according to Toronto Public Health.

A public health spokesperson said there have been several cases of mumps in post-secondary institutions this year. The organization has sent letters to local colleges and universities to inform people about mumps and to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Most of those who have been hit by the illness are between 18-35 years of age, according to public health officials.

Mumps is a viral infection that spreads through saliva or mucus contact. It often comes with pain and swelling in the neck and jaw. It can be spread through coughing, sneezing, kissing or sharing drinks and utensils.

Signs of mumps range from flu-like symptoms, including swelling or pain in the cheeks and jaw, fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, to painful swelling of the testicles or ovaries and more severe complications including meningitis or brain inflammation.

A media spokesperson at Ryerson University said she did not have any information about those affected at the institution. The person to whom she referred CBC Toronto did not return calls for comment.