Six people have been injured, at least four critically, in a severe two-vehicle collision in Mulmur Township, approximately half an hour from Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the scene on Airport Road after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, where a Toyota Camry carrying four passengers and a Mitsubishi four-door hatchback, carrying a father and a son, crashed head on.

Multiple people were trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage, Const. Paul Nancekivell told CBC News.

It's unknown exactly how many had to be freed, Nancekivell said, but the longest extrication took emergency workers about an hour.

Ornge air ambulance spokesperson Joshua McNamara told CBC News two helicopters were dispatched.

Three people have since been airlifted to Toronto-area hospitals, police say, while the other three remain in local hospital.

A stretch of Airport Road remains closed as police continue to investigate.

There is no word on the age or gender of the victims.