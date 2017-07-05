One child is dead and multiple injuries have been confirmed following a multi-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon.

York Regional Police responded to calls about a serious collision on Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road.

"It looks like there's two vehicles involved. It does appear that there's a rollover as well," said Const. Laura Nicolle.

Police suspect anywhere from five to seven people were injured in the crash, but there's no word yet on the extent of the injuries. Police sent out a tweet stating that those with injuries have been taken to hospital.

UPDATE: FATAL COLLISION Woodbine and Mount Albert Rd. 1 child deceased at the scene, several others taken to hospital with injuries — @YRP

The intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road will be closed as police continue their investigation. Police are asking people to avoid the intersection and expect delays around the area.