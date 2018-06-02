Motocyclist dies after multi-vehicle collision on Lake Shore Boulevard

A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle collision at Toronto's Exhibition Grounds Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

The motorcyclist was a man in his 50s, according to paramedics, and was among five people transported to hospital as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist was a man in his 50s, according to paramedics, and was among five people transported to hospital as a result of the crash. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

He was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two women, one in her 20s and another in her 30s, were also taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also taken to a local hospital.

Police received multiple calls about the crash at Lake Shore Boulevard and British Columbia Road at around 7:30 p.m.

They believe at least three vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the crash. Some of the vehicles also struck a pole, police say.

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed at both directions at British Columbia Road as a result of the collision, and police expect it to remain closed for awhile.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.