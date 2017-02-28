An Ontario man convicted of murdering his 16-year-old daughter in 2007 has died in prison.

Correctional Services of Canada confirmed Tuesday in an email that Muhammad Parvez died last Wednesday, but did not provide the cause of death. He was 67.

Parvez was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, Aqsa, in Mississauga. He began serving his sentence in June 2010.

His son, Waqas, 26, was also sentenced to life for second-degree murder. Both the father and the son pleaded guilty.

Aqsa, a Grade 11 student, was strangled to death in her bedroom in the family home. She was attacked after her brother took her home from a school bus stop.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Bruce Durno, who sentenced the father and son, called the murder "twisted and repugnant."

Aqsa Parvez, 16, of Mississauga, Ont., was killed after she experienced conflict at home over "cultural difference," according to an agreed statement of facts. ((Facebook))

According to an agreed statement of facts presented in court, Aqsa had been experiencing conflict at home and clashed with her family because she chose to wear Western-style clothing and didn't want to cover her hair with the traditional hijab head scarf.

Correctional Services said Parvez was an inmate at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Next of kin have been notified.

Correctional services said police and the coroner have been notified and it will review the circumstances of the death.