The 65-year-old man who was held in restraints inside a locked room at St. Joseph's Health Centre died of natural causes, according to the jury at a coroner's inquest into the death.

Nokolaos Mpelos died of heart failure after spending more than 40 hours at the Toronto hospital in May 2013. He had a history of schizophrenia and was admitted to the hospital after complaining of suicidal hallucinations.

Security footage displayed during the inquest showed Mpelos suffering a rapid decline after being admitted to the hospital.

Mpelos was captured wandering into the rooms of other patients; losing his balance and falling; and urinating and defecating on the floor of a locked room where he was held for much of his time in the hospital.

His heart eventually stopped while he was strapped to a bed with leather restraints.

While the jury determined the heart failure arrived by natural causes, it also made 50 recommendations to hospital policy and training concerning the care of mentally ill patients and the use of restraints.

"Ontario hospitals should aspire to provide care without the use of restraints," one recommendation read, adding that restraints should only be used for "extraordinary interventions."

The jury is also recommending that hospital staff receive annual training around the use of restraints and non-violent intervention methods.