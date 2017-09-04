Chiara Picao, 15, and her father, Joe Picao, say they "would do it all again in a heartbeat" after being trapped in a blizzard and a mudslide near the Russia-Georgia border.

The pair left Toronto two weeks ago for Russia where they planned an eight-day trek up Mount Elbrus.

They were climbing the mountain as part of a campaign Chiara launched to raise awareness of gender inequity in education.

She told CBC Toronto that she to climbs physical mountains to represent her metaphorically climbing mountains of injustice.

"I recognize I come from a place of privilege and I'll never understand what it's like to not experience equal access to education," she explained.

A group of clmibers, including the father-daughter mountain-climbing duo atop Mt. Elbrus (Chiara Picao)

Chiara and her father previously made it to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Pico. Those campaigns raised about $17,000 for two girls' schools in rural Kenya.

Chiara climbed her first mountain as part of her "Literally climbing mountains for girls' education" campaign when she was 12 years old.

But the father-daughter duo say this was the first time they've ever experienced challenges like these.

"The weather was pretty bad from the start," Joe Picao said, recalling their first day up the mountain.

Being caught in a blizzard was something they never anticipated, however.

'The wind would've blown us off the mountain'

"It all started when we were about 300 metres from the summit and a storm came in," Joe said, speaking to CBC Toronto on Sunday.

"We had to lay face down in the snow. The wind would've blown us off the mountain if we [didn't]. Everybody had to throw away their gear because of lightning and lay face down until our guide to us to run down the hill," he said.

Joe and Chiara started climbing down earlier than the rest of the group because Chiara, who is also asthmatic, started feeling the effects of altitude sickness.

"We were going down as it was happening," she said.

Mountain climbers crammed into a Russian military helicopter that evacuated the group after a mudslide blocked their only exit. (Chiara Picao)

The two were already at their base camp when the rest of the group made it down. They say they handed out water to the other exhausted climbers who raced down the grueling trail without any breaks.

The father and daughter were both relieved to have weathered that storm, but they soon faced with another harrowing challenge.

As the group was leaving the area, they discovered that a mudslide had stolen about five kilometres of their only road out.

Cars floating in the river, people missing, people dead

"We tried going as far as possible and all of a sudden we just saw a chunk of the road completely missing," Joe said.

"It was scary, there were cars floating in the river, people missing," he recalled in an interview.

"People confirmed dead," Chiara added solemnly.

They tried to charter a helicopter to evacuate them but small choppers couldn't fly in because of the turbulent weather.

But help came from an unexpected corner.

Joe and Chiara Picao among a group of climbers who took on Mt. Elbrus late August. (Chiara Picao)

"Our guide just told us to get in the vehicles. We grabbed our luggage, jumped in the vans and they took us to the middle of a field," Joe said. "We really had no clue what was going on."

"All of a sudden we saw this big Russian helicopter arrive, and we said 'Yes! that's our way out," he said.

He remembers, "people sitting on luggages, between luggages, luggages on people," just cramming in to fit into the military chopper.

Joe and Chiara Picao arrived in Toronto Saturday afternoon.

"It's so relieving: we're finally safe. We're home," said Chiara.

Mt. Elbrus is Chiara Picao's third climb rasing awareness and funds for girl's education. (Chiara Picao)

Despite the tumultuous challenge, Chiara and Joe both say that they would do this all again "in a heartbeat."

Chiara already plans to take on another summit in Argentina this December.