A female motorcyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a crash involving another vehicle in Rexdale.

Toronto police say they were called to the intersection of Albion Road and Islington Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Saturday for reports that a motoryclist was lying on the roadway and appeared to be injured.

Officers arrived to find the woman with "significant injuries," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

Her precise age is not yet known.

The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with police as they investigate, Douglas-Cook said.

Meanwhile, the intersection is closed.