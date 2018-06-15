Photos of car released by police after motorcyclist killed in hit and run in Scarborough

Toronto police have released photos of a car involved in a hit and run in Scarborough that left a motorcyclist dead early Thursday.

The vehicle was heading eastbound on St. Clair Avenue East when the driver tried to make a left hand turn at Danforth Road around 6 a.m.

The car collided with a motorcycle before taking off. The suspect left the victim, a 55-year-old man, lying in the intersection where he was later found by paramedics. He died at the scene.

A man, 55, died after he was struck by a car in Scarborough on Thursday. (Tina Mackenize/CBC)

Investigators are now trying to track down a blue Hyundai Accent (model between 2006 and 2010) and its driver.

They believe the vehicle now has damage to its front end or right side and are asking any body shop or parts suppliers who might be contacted for replacement parts or repairs to contact them.

The man was the fourth motorcyclist killed on Toronto streets this year.

Anyone with video surveillance footage of Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East, or dash camera footage between 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., is also asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.