Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Etobicoke

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening.

Police were notified of a collision at the intersection of Kipling Avenue and The Westway at 7:18 p.m.

It was reported that the motorcyclist sustained lower body injuries, police say.

The northbound lane on Kipling Avenue, just south of The Westway, is closed to allow for an investigation.

The TTC 45 Kipling bus is diverting both ways via The Westway.