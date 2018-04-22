Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries after hit and run with motorcycle

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who they believe struck a pedestrian with a motorcycle and left him with serious head injuries Sunday evening.

Police were called to Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. and arrived on scene with paramedics.

Crews immediately began to provide medical attention to the male pedestrian who was later taken to hospital.

"The pedestrian had been knocked quite hard to the ground," Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto. "We had indications that the pedestrian's injuries were quite serious."

The motorcycle, which police describe as being black with green rims, was believed to have been driven by the suspect southbound on Keele Street.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a black male with a heavy build, wearing a yellow helmet.

Roads have been closed in the area as a result of the collision.