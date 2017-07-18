The intersection of Bloor and Jane streets is closed in all directions after a motorcycle collided with a dump truck shortly after 3 p.m. today.

Paramedics confirmed that a male in his 50s has been pronounced dead.

Police could not immediately provide many details about what happened. However, Const. Craig Brister told CBC Toronto that police are on the scene and the roads are being closed.

He later tweeted that the road closures will be in place "for some time," and warned motorists to plan an alternate route.

According to the TTC, the 35 Jane, 26 Dupont, and the 55 Warren Park, as well as the 195 Jane Rocket, are diverting northbound via Armadale, Whetherall and Jane due to the collision.