Motorcyclist killed after hit and run in Scarborough, police say
Toronto police are searching for a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene of a deadly collision involving a motorcyclist.
Police are searching for a blue vehicle that allegedly fled the scene of the crash
The crash happened near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Road shortly before 6 a.m.
Paramedics found the male victim dead at the scene.
A blue car fled the scene eastbound on Danforth Road, according to police.
The vehicle may have "significant damage" to its front end, police said.
