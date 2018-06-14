Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist killed after hit and run in Scarborough, police say

Toronto police are searching for a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene of a deadly collision involving a motorcyclist.

Police are searching for a blue vehicle that allegedly fled the scene of the crash

The crash happened near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Road shortly before 6 a.m.

Paramedics found the male victim dead at the scene.

A blue car fled the scene eastbound on Danforth Road, according to police.

The vehicle may have "significant damage" to its front end, police said.

