A man has died in hospital after his motorcycle crashed near a highway overpass in Pickering on Sunday afternoon.

The man, 52, from Ayr, Ont., was found without vital signs on Highway 407 in the Lake Ridge Road overpass area at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the police investigation is continuing. Police have been speaking to witnesses.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 407, which were closed in both directions for hours as police investigated on Sunday, have reopened.