A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after a crash in Pickering, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The single-vehicle collision happened along Highway 407 in the Lake Ridge Road overpass area around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers are on scene speaking with witnesses.

Westbound lanes of the 407 are closed in the area and there are partial closures to the eastbound lanes, Schmidt said.

The rider's current condition isn't known.