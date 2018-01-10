Skip to Main Content
Mother of Rori Hache says she believes her daughter was 'hunted'

The mother of a young pregnant woman whose body parts were found in different areas east of Toronto says she believes her daughter was "hunted."

A fisherman found Hache's torso in Lake Ontario a few months ago

The Canadian Press ·
Rori Hache was reported missing by her family and was last seen on Aug. 29. (Durham Regional Police)

Shanan Dionne says she is hopeful for more charges against Adam Strong, who has been arrested in the case and charged with indecent interference to a body.

Strong appeared via video in an Oshawa, Ont., court on Wednesday and had his case put over to Jan. 24.

Speaking outside court, an emotional Dionne says the brief hearing was the first time she saw Strong.

Police are treating the case of 18-year-old Rori Hache as a homicide.

A fisherman found Hache's torso in Lake Ontario a few months ago and other remains belonging to the young woman were found in a basement apartment in late December.

Police also said they found a homemade bomb in the basement that they had to detonate outside the home.

