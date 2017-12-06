A Toronto mother says she plans to file a formal complaint after a substitute teacher at a Scarborough elementary school allegedly made a racist remark to her 11-year-old son.

It's been more than a week since Abigail Francis's son Isaiah, a Grade 6 student, found himself stunned at the response from the teacher at Norman Cook Public School.

It began like any other English assignment.

Isaiah and his class had been assigned a poetry exercise called, "All the places we love" on Nov. 28.

He didn't quite understand the assignment, so he asked the teacher for clarification. The alleged response left him speechless, his mother says.

'For you, in a dark alleyway like a crackhead'

"It means like home sweet home. Or maybe for you, in a dark alleyway like a crackhead," Francis says the teacher told him.

Shocked, Isaiah returned to his seat trying to make sense of what he just heard, his mother says.

That's when Francis says one of his classmates told him, "Listen dude, that wasn't okay. If I had gone up and asked the same question, he wouldn't have said that to me because I'm white."

Isaiah, 11, pictured here with his baby sister. (Submitted by Abigail Francis)

Isaiah, his mother points out, is a half-black, half-Indian and one of just three black students in his class. In Francis's mind, the incident smacks of anti-black sentiment.

"When he said what he said it felt weird and wrong, and that he was directing it to me, I felt offended," the 11-year-old told CBC Toronto.

After the incident, Francis says a group of her son's classmates went with him to the principal's office and corroborated his story.

"Having my friends talk about it with me made me feel a little bit better," said Isaiah. "I felt nervous to go to the office but my friends being there helped me feel more confident."

When Isaiah came home, he told his mother what had happened and what his fellow classmate said to him.

"He put into words exactly what Isaiah felt," Francis said.

'Completely unacceptable' if true, says TDSB

The Toronto District School Board says it is aware of the "troubling" allegations and that staff are "actively investigating to determine what happened."

In the meantime, says spokesperson Ryan Bird, the occasional teacher has been put on home assignment.

"If the allegation is founded, it is completely unacceptable and goes against the considerable work the TDSB is doing to combat racism, bias and oppression," said Bird, adding the board is committed to ensuring every student feels valued everyday.

But while Bird says Isaiah's mother should have already been given the teacher's name, Francis says it wasn't until CBC Toronto reached out to the board Wednesday that she was given more than a last name.

Since posting about the incident on social media, Francis says she's already received criticism from some who are questioning how she could take the word of a child at face value.

As a mother, she says, she has no reason not to. Isaiah's personality is normally to hold things in, she says.

Getting him to open up is usually "like a dentist trying to extract a tooth," she said. Besides that, he's been interviewed by the school more than once and his version of events has never changed, and other students witnessed the alleged exchange.

"The statement was really specific," she said.

Trying to find closure

Francis says she's still waiting for many more answers, including whether the teacher will have to apologize to her son, whether he'll be forced to undergo sensitivity training, and whether he could end up in another classroom where another student could find themselves on the receiving end of such a remark.

"These are things that are important ... then I can turn around and tell Isaiah and it can then bring closure to the situation," she said.

For its part, the TDSB says it's too soon to know what the outcome of the investigation will be and that both the board's director and superintendent have apologized to the boy's mother.

But while she says she's now able to file a complaint, the work of building back her son's morale is just beginning.

"I've spent so much time just building his confidence only to have this one man remove that from him was painful."