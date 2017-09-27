A mother and her two-year-old daughter were killed Wednesday night after they were struck by a car in Scarborough.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. near the corner of Warden Avenue and Continental Place, close to Ellesmere Road.

The woman, 34, and the child were transported to a trauma centre but pronounced dead shortly after.

According to Toronto police Sgt. Carm Zambri, the mother and her daughter were at a restaurant with her husband and other child.

After they finished, the family attempted to cross Warden Avenue. However, they were not at a designated crosswalk. The man and second child made it safely across the road before the mother and daughter were struck as they attempted to cross, Zambri said.

The pair were hit by a northbound, silver Audi sedan. The driver of that vehicle remained at the scene.

After the initial collision, one of the two — Zambri could not say definitely whether it was the mother or daughter — was flung into the southbound lanes and struck again by a different car.

The driver of the second vehicle did not stop. According to police, the car was either a 2006-2011 Black Honda Civic or an Acura EL

Zambri said if anyone has any potentially valuable information for police, they can contact traffic services or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Drivers can expect Warden Avenue to be closed from Ellesmere Road to Lupin Drive for at least several hours.